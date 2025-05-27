CJI BR Gavai to Inaugurate Key Infrastructure at Allahabad High Court

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai will be visiting the Allahabad High Court on May 31 for a significant event. He will inaugurate the new advocates' chambers alongside a multi-level parking facility.

A press release announced that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend as the chief guest, with the presence of several Supreme Court judges. The event will mark a new phase for the judicial infrastructure.

Following the inauguration, the allocation of chambers will commence in July 2025. Updates regarding the same will be available on the official website of the Allahabad High Court. The event will also be broadcast live on the court's YouTube channel.

