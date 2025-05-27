Left Menu

High Court Grants Uttar Pradesh Government Two Weeks in Abbas Ansari Hate Speech Case

The Allahabad High Court has given the Uttar Pradesh government a deadline of two weeks to respond to a plea by Abbas Ansari regarding a 2022 hate speech case in Mau district. Abbas Ansari challenges a forensic report on alleged hate speech audio. Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh's order includes directions for party responses.

The Allahabad High Court has allowed the Uttar Pradesh government two weeks to submit their reply on a plea concerning a 2022 hate speech case involving Abbas Ansari in the Mau district.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh has also instructed Gangaram inspector, listed as the second opposing party, to provide his response.

The case centers on a petition by Abbas Ansari contesting the forensic audio report of the purported hate speech, with further court proceedings scheduled for June 11, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

