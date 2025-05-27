An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, has arrived in Greece, bolstering India's diplomatic efforts against cross-border terrorism. This visit is a segment of India's larger international campaign emphasizing zero tolerance for terrorism.

The delegation stopped in Greece after visiting Slovenia and Russia, engaging in discussions on India's firm stance and actions following recent escalations with Pakistan. India's 'new normal' was a central topic in meetings with Slovenian officials, reflecting a relentless commitment to counter-terrorism.

Efforts are coordinated through multiple delegations visiting 33 capitals worldwide to expand on Pakistan's activities and outline India's responses, such as the precision strikes executed during Operation Sindoor. Future stops for this group include Latvia and Spain.

