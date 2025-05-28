Tragic End for Elderly Woman Amidst Controversial Relationship

A 45-year-old man was arrested and jailed for allegedly strangling his elderly romantic partner in Kaushambi district. The incident came to light after Sawari Devi, 65, was discovered dead in her home.

According to police, the accused Dinesh Kumar Sen confessed during interrogation to killing Devi following an altercation when she refused to engage in physical relations.

Authorities have recovered the victim's mobile phone based on the confession and have taken necessary legal actions against Dinesh, now in custody, as reported by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

