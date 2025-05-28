Left Menu

India's Standards Revolution: A Silver Lining in Global Benchmarking

Andhra Pradesh Minister N Manohar announced the rapid expansion of Indian standards from 2,000 in 2014-15 to 23,000 by 2025. He emphasized the harmonization of 95% of these standards with international norms and highlighted developments in hallmarking gold and silver as part of BIS's efforts to enhance consumer protection.

During a BIS Governing Council meeting in the capital, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar lauded India's rapid standardization progress.

Manohar announced the local standards soared from 2,000 in 2014-15 to 23,000 by 2025, aligning closely with global norms, with plans to reach 55,000 standards.

He also detailed enhancements in gold hallmarking across 371 districts, with plans to expand and include bullion and silver.

