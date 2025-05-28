India's Standards Revolution: A Silver Lining in Global Benchmarking

During a BIS Governing Council meeting in the capital, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar lauded India's rapid standardization progress.

Manohar announced the local standards soared from 2,000 in 2014-15 to 23,000 by 2025, aligning closely with global norms, with plans to reach 55,000 standards.

He also detailed enhancements in gold hallmarking across 371 districts, with plans to expand and include bullion and silver.

