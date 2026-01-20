Left Menu

Gold and Silver Soar to Historic Highs Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

Gold prices in the national capital surpassed Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams, up by Rs 5,100. Silver also hit a new high, increasing by Rs 20,400. The bullion market flourished due to a weak rupee, escalating geopolitical tensions, and fresh tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gold prices reached unprecedented levels on Tuesday, breaking the Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 gram barrier in the national capital, spurred by robust demand both domestically and internationally, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association.

The metal, noted for its 99.9% purity, was traded at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams, evident of a substantial increase from the Rs 1,48,100 it clocked previously. Since the dawn of 2026, gold prices have climbed by 11.2%, transitioning from Rs 1,37,700 per 10 grams at last year's close.

Silver too enjoyed a record-breaking run, surging to Rs 3,23,000 per kilogram. According to Saumil Gandhi from HDFC Securities, an uptick in safe-haven buying and strong bullish momentum has driven silver's remarkable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

