Gold and Silver Soar to Historic Highs Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

Gold prices reached unprecedented levels on Tuesday, breaking the Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 gram barrier in the national capital, spurred by robust demand both domestically and internationally, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association.

The metal, noted for its 99.9% purity, was traded at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams, evident of a substantial increase from the Rs 1,48,100 it clocked previously. Since the dawn of 2026, gold prices have climbed by 11.2%, transitioning from Rs 1,37,700 per 10 grams at last year's close.

Silver too enjoyed a record-breaking run, surging to Rs 3,23,000 per kilogram. According to Saumil Gandhi from HDFC Securities, an uptick in safe-haven buying and strong bullish momentum has driven silver's remarkable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)