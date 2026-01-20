ED Raids Expose Sabarimala Gold Scam Across Southern States
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case. These investigations, involving irregularities and criminal conspiracy, focused on assets linked to Unnikrishnan Potti and other prominent figures. The case includes allegations of misappropriated gold from Lord Ayyappa shrine artefacts.
The Enforcement Directorate conducted a series of searches across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, targeting the Sabarimala gold loss case, which has gripped the region with its alarming allegations of money laundering and conspiracy. This high-profile investigation aims to uncover the extensive network behind the illicit activities.
Officials raided 21 locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, focusing on properties linked to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, and influential figures like former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar. Several land assets were frozen, and incriminating documents were seized during these operations.
The probe has revealed that gold artefacts from the Lord Ayyappa shrine were fraudulently extracted and sold, with proceeds carefully concealed. This politically sensitive case, already under investigation by a Special Investigation Team, underscores significant corruption and financial misconduct affecting sacred temple donations and rituals.
