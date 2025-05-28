Telangana's Rain Readiness: Revanth Reddy Leads from the Front

Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has taken decisive action in response to constant rainfall that threatens the state. On Tuesday, he instructed officials to remain on high alert and take all necessary precautions to prevent damages, especially in Hyderabad and other affected districts.

As per the India Meteorological Department's predictions, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in various districts, starting from Tuesday evening until May 30. Additionally, gusty winds are anticipated, posing further challenges in the days ahead.

Reddy has directed departments like the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, police, and disaster response teams to work together around the clock. Measures are being implemented on a priority basis to alleviate waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and power outages, particularly in low-lying areas, to minimize inconvenience to residents.