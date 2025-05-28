Ransomware Rampage: Iranian National Pleads Guilty in U.S. Cyberattack Case
An Iranian national, Sina Gholinejad, admitted involvement in a ransomware operation targeting U.S. cities. He pled guilty to computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, facing up to 30 years in prison. City governments, including Baltimore, suffered significant financial losses and service disruptions due to the cyberattacks.
An Iranian national has admitted to orchestrating a ransomware and extortion scheme that affected computer networks across several U.S. cities, including Baltimore. Sina Gholinejad, 37, pled guilty to computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a federal court in North Carolina, as confirmed by the U.S. Department of Justice.
During the 2019 cyberattacks, Gholinejad and his coconspirators used the RobbinHood ransomware to encrypt data, demanding ransom payments, with some city officials, like those in Baltimore, choosing not to pay. This decision led to over $19 million in operational losses after essential city services were disrupted for months.
Information from court documents revealed that the cybercriminal group started the attacks in January 2019, accessing and stealing network information. Initially sealed in an April 2024 indictment, Gholinejad's case has now been partially unsealed, though details of his plea bargain remain confidential.
