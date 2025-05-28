Left Menu

Train Heist: Mobile Snatched from Doctor in Maharashtra

A doctor on a long-distance train was attacked and had his Rs 1.29 lakh iPhone stolen near Dativali station in Thane, Maharashtra. An unidentified assailant hit the doctor's hand, causing the phone to drop, before fleeing. A case has been registered under section 304 for snatching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 08:55 IST
An unidentified attacker allegedly targeted a doctor onboard a long-distance train, fleeing with a mobile phone valued at Rs 1.29 lakh in Thane district, Maharashtra, as disclosed by police on Wednesday.

The incident transpired near the Dativali railway station on April 28, yet it was only reported to the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) on the following Monday.

GRP officials stated that a 30-year-old doctor was traveling on the Dadar-Hubli Express when the assailant allegedly struck his hand. The impact made the doctor's iPhone fall, which the suspect swiftly seized before escaping. An FIR has been filed under section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the perpetrator.

