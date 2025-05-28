Train Heist: Mobile Snatched from Doctor in Maharashtra

An unidentified attacker allegedly targeted a doctor onboard a long-distance train, fleeing with a mobile phone valued at Rs 1.29 lakh in Thane district, Maharashtra, as disclosed by police on Wednesday.

The incident transpired near the Dativali railway station on April 28, yet it was only reported to the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) on the following Monday.

GRP officials stated that a 30-year-old doctor was traveling on the Dadar-Hubli Express when the assailant allegedly struck his hand. The impact made the doctor's iPhone fall, which the suspect swiftly seized before escaping. An FIR has been filed under section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the perpetrator.