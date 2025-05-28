Government to Repeal Outdated Hairdressing Regulations by End of July

In a move welcomed by small business owners and entrepreneurs alike, New Zealand’s Regulation Minister David Seymour announced a sweeping rollback of long-standing and often-criticized regulations governing the hairdressing and barbering industry. Starting at the end of July 2025, barbers and hairdressers will no longer be bound by a patchwork of rules dating back to the 1980s, as the government presses forward with an initiative to streamline regulatory compliance and stimulate economic growth.

A Sector Review for Modern Times

The changes follow a comprehensive sector review led by the Ministry for Regulation. According to Minister Seymour, the review exposed a system riddled with inefficiencies, unnecessary overlaps, and rules that have outlived their usefulness.

“Much like the perm, hairdressing regulations from the 80s are outdated and costly,” Seymour said. “Freedom is back in style though—by the end of July this year, existing regulations will be revoked.”

Seymour emphasized that the review clearly showed these regulations were no longer making a meaningful contribution to public safety. Instead, they were acting as financial and operational burdens on small business owners trying to stay afloat in an already high-cost economy.

Cost Savings and Business Empowerment

One of the most notable outcomes of this deregulation is the anticipated cost saving—estimated at a minimum of $1 million per year for the industry. These savings will arise from reduced compliance obligations, which include the elimination of annual registration fees that varied widely across local councils, ranging from $140 to as much as $495.

More importantly, business owners will gain the freedom to make decisions that affect their customer experience. Under current regulations, salon operators face restrictions on seating arrangements, lighting levels, whether clients can enjoy a cup of tea during their visit, and even whether pets like dogs can enter the premises.

“These types of rules are not only absurd—they’re paternalistic,” Seymour added. “From the end of July, decisions like these will be up to the business owner, not the government.”

Ongoing Safeguards for Health and Safety

Despite the regulatory rollback, the government reassures the public that safeguards for health and safety will remain in place. Compliance with general health, safety, and building regulations will continue to be mandatory. These broader frameworks already encompass standards that ensure public well-being in professional environments.

To aid the transition, the Ministry for Regulation will collaborate with the Ministry of Health to provide updated guidance specifically related to hygiene, disinfection, and sanitation practices within hair salons and barbershops. These guidelines will complement existing safety advisories provided by WorkSafe New Zealand.

The Ministry for Regulation will also conduct a follow-up review of the new framework’s effectiveness two years after the implementation date, ensuring that any unintended consequences can be promptly addressed.

A Broader Push for Smarter Regulation

This reform is part of a wider government initiative to rethink and modernize New Zealand’s regulatory environment. According to Seymour, over-regulation acts as an invisible tax on businesses, particularly in sectors where outdated rules limit innovation and efficiency.

“In a high-cost economy, regulation isn’t neutral—it’s a tax on growth,” he noted. “Every completed review makes it easier to do business, access services, and innovate in New Zealand. The Hairdressers and Barbers Sector Review is another example of what smarter regulation looks like in action.”

The government is also examining other sectors for potential reform. For instance, alongside the deregulation of hairdressers, there is an ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Justice to address concerns around alcohol licensing, another area highlighted during the sector consultation process.

Industry and Public Reception

While formal reactions from industry associations are still forthcoming, early responses from business owners have been largely positive. Many see the reforms as a much-needed step toward reducing red tape and fostering a more competitive and creative service industry.

By empowering barbers and hairdressers to run their businesses without micromanagement from antiquated rules, the government hopes to set a precedent for how regulation can be both smart and supportive—ensuring safety without sacrificing freedom or flexibility.