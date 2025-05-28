French Paddle Boarder Detained at Russian Border
A French citizen has been detained for illegally crossing the Russian-Estonian border on a paddle board. The incident occurred at the Narva reservoir, and the individual, who reportedly sought to settle in Russia, has a history of psychiatric treatment. Detention has been set for two months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A French citizen engaged in an illegal crossing of the Russian border from Estonia using a paddle board has found himself under detention for two months, according to a court in Russia's Leningrad region.
The man was intercepted on the shores of the Narva reservoir, a key border point between Russia and Estonia, with Russian border guards from the Federal Security Service (FSB) making the arrest.
The individual, who revealed intentions to settle in Russia, has acknowledged a past involving psychiatric treatment. Efforts to reach him or his legal representatives have been unsuccessful, as reported by Reuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Stands Firm: Illegality in School Construction Unforgivable
Clash Over Illegal Sand Mining Erupts in Jammu: Police Targeted
Only issue with Islamabad on Kashmir is return of illegally-occupied territories to India by Pakistan: MEA.
Crackdown on Illegal Firearms: 37 Arrested in Ganjam District
Haryana Intensifies Campaign Against Illegal Abortions to Protect Girl Child