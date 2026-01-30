Left Menu

Illegal construction linked to criminal demolished in Dellhi's Bindapur

The property belongs to Alka, who is a repeat offender involved in multiple cases registered under the Excise Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka Ankit Singh said. Police said that the local station house officer had informed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi about the illegal construction, following which the civic agency scheduled a demolition drive.

The Delhi Police, in coordination with the MCD, carried out a demolition drive on Friday against an alleged unauthorised construction linked to a woman with a long criminal history, an official said. The action was taken in JJ Colony in Bindapur, as a part of a crackdown on illegal constructions and organised crime networks, the official said. ''The property belongs to Alka, who is a repeat offender involved in multiple cases registered under the Excise Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said. Police said that the local station house officer had informed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi about the illegal construction, following which the civic agency scheduled a demolition drive. An adequate police force from Dabri police station was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order during the operation. Police said the demolition was conducted peacefully and without any untoward incident. Alka has a criminal record spanning more than two dozen cases, primarily related to excise violations and narcotics. Her husband, Manoj Nagia, is also a known offender with over a dozen criminal cases registered against him. The police further claimed that other members of the family have also been found involved in criminal activities over the years. Alka's son Karan has been booked in several cases under the Excise Act and the NDPS Act, while another son, Gaurav alias Golu, has cases of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act registered against him. Her daughter Manisha has also been named in multiple excise-related cases, police said.

