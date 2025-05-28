NZ Red Meat Exports Hit Record $1.26B in March as Govt Backs Farmers' Growth

New Zealand’s sheep and beef sector is delivering unprecedented export performance, with record-breaking red meat sales and rising farmgate returns, signalling a resurgence for rural economies nationwide. Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has hailed March 2025 as a “standout month” for the red meat industry, as new data reveals a 34% surge in export sales compared to the same period last year.

“March saw a record $1.26 billion in export sales, and the first quarter has already brought in $3.28 billion, up 28% from last year. This is great news for farmers, processors, and rural communities across New Zealand,” said McClay.

The growth reflects both global trends in protein consumption and New Zealand’s continued leadership in sustainable, high-quality meat production.

Global Appetite for Grass-Fed Excellence

New Zealand’s red meat sector—dominated by grass-fed lamb and beef—continues to meet increasing global demand for clean, safe, and sustainable animal protein. Minister McClay attributed the boom to a broader shift in global consumer preferences.

“This reflects a deeper, longer-term shift in global consumer behaviour. People everywhere are turning to clean, high-quality, safe, and sustainable animal protein, and New Zealand is delivering.”

Indeed, Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s February forecast estimated red meat export earnings could climb by an additional $1.2 billion in the 2024/25 season. That projection is already on track, with Stats NZ confirming a $1.1 billion increase in red meat export value over the past year, lifting the total to $10.6 billion.

Government Measures Fueling Farmgate Profits

The export windfall is underpinned by a series of pro-farmer reforms and trade initiatives that the Government says are designed to restore confidence in the agricultural sector, streamline regulations, and unlock new market opportunities.

Minister McClay outlined a suite of key actions aimed at removing burdensome compliance and empowering farmers to focus on productivity:

Environmental and Regulatory Reforms:

Removed agriculture from the Emissions Trading Scheme

Halted unworkable rules for winter grazing, stock exclusion, and SNAs

Started replacing the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management

Rebalanced Te Mana o te Wai, ensuring all water users are considered

Fundamentally reforming the Resource Management Act (RMA)

Disbanded He Waka Eke Noa, Labour’s agricultural emissions pricing framework

Halted implementation of costly Freshwater Farm Plans

Rural Economic Support:

Banned full farm-to-forest conversions to protect productive land

Launched an inquiry into rural banking to investigate fairer financing access

Repealed the Ute Tax, seen as punishing rural tradespeople and farmers

Trade and Market Access:

Completed key Free Trade Agreements with the EU, UK, and more

Initiated negotiations with India and GCC nations for future growth

Removed $733 million in non-tariff trade barriers, increasing competitiveness

These actions are reshaping the operating landscape for farmers, making it easier to reinvest in productivity and sustainability while boosting confidence across the primary sector.

“Our farmers are world leaders in producing high-quality, safe, sustainable, grass-fed meat. This Government backs them 100 per cent,” said McClay.

Rural Communities Reaping the Benefits

The red meat sector plays a pivotal role in supporting rural jobs, local economies, and New Zealand’s export-driven recovery. With farmgate returns climbing, communities from Northland to Southland are reporting improved financial outlooks and reinvestment in local services, employment, and innovation.

The Government says these gains reflect a new era of practical, partnership-based agriculture policy—one that respects the expertise of farmers while supporting long-term economic growth and environmental stewardship.

“We’ll keep cutting through the red tape so they can keep delivering for New Zealand,” McClay affirmed.

Looking Forward: Sustainable Success on the Global Stage

The industry’s outlook for the remainder of 2025 remains strong, buoyed by trade access, brand trust, and growing global demand for natural, ethical protein sources. The Government plans to build on current momentum with further investment in emissions reduction tools, infrastructure upgrades, and science-based policy frameworks tailored to rural New Zealand.

As New Zealand farmers continue to punch above their weight on the global stage, the combination of smart governance and world-class farming practices is paving the way for record exports to become the new normal.

