Controversial New Gaza Aid System Begins Amid Intense Debate

The controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began its much-debated aid distribution operations in Gaza, defying intense criticism from the United Nations and worldwide relief organizations. The U.S.-backed group, approved by Israel, aims to centralize aid distribution through a restricted network of guarded hubs.

The new mechanism, starkly opposed by UN-led groups, seeks to concentrate food distribution across a limited number of hubs guarded by armed contractors. Israel alleges that existing UN channels allow Hamas to siphon off aid, a claim the UN denies. Resistance to the initiative hinges on fears it might position Israel to exploit aid for strategic purposes.

With the abrupt departure of its executive director, questions linger about GHF's independence and agenda. Critics highlight potential infringements of international laws and risks of forced displacement, even as GHF maintains its commitment to impartiality. Israel asserts continued oversight, with the U.N. maintaining its non-food aid distribution under current systems.

