Left Menu

India's All-Party Delegation: A Unified Stand Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation from India, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, visits Saudi Arabia to communicate India's unwavering stance against terrorism. The delegation aims to strengthen ties and garner support on global platforms against terrorist activities, especially following a recent attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:51 IST
India's All-Party Delegation: A Unified Stand Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Baijayant Jay Panda, has embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia. The visit is part of India's broader strategy to consolidate its international stance against terrorism, particularly following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

In Riyadh, the delegation was warmly received by Major General Abdulrahman Alharbi, underscoring the growing camaraderie between Saudi Arabia and India. Member Satnam Singh Sandhu emphasized the need for solidarity in combating terrorism, appreciating the Saudi leadership's support and cooperation.

The delegation also aims to interact with key political figures and members of the Indian community during their visit, further strengthening the bilateral ties. Meanwhile, updates indicate that former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, part of the group, is receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025