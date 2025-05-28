India's All-Party Delegation: A Unified Stand Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Baijayant Jay Panda, has embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia. The visit is part of India's broader strategy to consolidate its international stance against terrorism, particularly following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

In Riyadh, the delegation was warmly received by Major General Abdulrahman Alharbi, underscoring the growing camaraderie between Saudi Arabia and India. Member Satnam Singh Sandhu emphasized the need for solidarity in combating terrorism, appreciating the Saudi leadership's support and cooperation.

The delegation also aims to interact with key political figures and members of the Indian community during their visit, further strengthening the bilateral ties. Meanwhile, updates indicate that former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, part of the group, is receiving medical care.

