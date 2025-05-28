China's Naval Assertiveness Unnerves East Asia

In a bold demonstration of its military capabilities, China has increased its naval presence across East Asian waters this month, sparking concerns among regional nations. Security documents and officials revealed extensive deployments in areas near Taiwan, the Japanese islands, and the East and South China Seas.

China's maneuvers, including deploying its aircraft carriers Shandong and Liaoning, are seen as a move to reinforce dominance in the first island chain, according to sources. The heightened activity involves live-fire drills simulating attacks on foreign vessels as China asserts territorial claims.

Japan, closely monitoring China's actions, cautions against escalating tensions, calling for a rational perspective. Meanwhile, the Philippines and Taiwan oppose China's advances, citing regional peace disturbances. This surge in military activities coincides with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te marking a year in office, considered provocative by Beijing.