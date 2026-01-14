Emerging Markets Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and U.S. Inflation Data
Emerging markets equities rose as investors reacted to domestic updates and U.S. inflation data. Tensions remain high geopolitically, with U.S. President Trump urging Iranian protests. The MSCI emerging market index hit a new high, and currencies held steady with renewed trade prospects boosting markets despite continued global uncertainties.
Emerging markets equities experienced gains on Wednesday, buoyed by domestic developments and U.S. inflation data influencing investor expectations for rate cuts. Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian protesters, a move criticized by Iran as incitement to violence. Despite this, global markets continued to climb.
The MSCI emerging market stock index saw a 0.6% increase, marking a new record high. "Adding to EM allocations is a consensus trade for the year, but we believe equities yield the strongest risk reward," commented Geoff Yu, EMEA macro strategist at BNY, highlighting supportive FX valuations and the complexities of expected rate cuts amid steady Fed policy.
Currencies in the region were mostly stable, with minor gains and losses. The Hungarian forint edged up, while the Polish zloty and Romanian leu remained largely unchanged. Meanwhile, analysts foreseeing an unchanged policy from Poland's central bank met mixed reactions. U.S. dollar fluctuations and other global developments remain closely watched by markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
