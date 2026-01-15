Greenland in the Crossfire: Geopolitical Tensions Rise
Denmark and Greenland face a 'fundamental disagreement' with the US over potential American control of Greenland. Despite this, they have agreed to form a working group to explore solutions respecting territorial integrity. Recent polls show significant opposition among voters to military intervention in acquiring Greenland.
Denmark and Greenland are embroiled in a 'fundamental disagreement' with the United States over President Donald Trump's ambition to control Greenland. The disagreement was a key discussion point during talks in Washington with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Despite contrasting views, Denmark and Greenland agreed to form a working group to address American security concerns while respecting Denmark's territorial integrity. This group aims to find common ground, as Denmark announced plans to bolster its military presence in the Arctic amid pressures from the US.
Tensions have escalated with a recent Quinnipiac University poll showing nine out of ten voters oppose a military effort to acquire Greenland, although a fraction of Republicans are open to a monetary approach. Meanwhile, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Trump's special envoy, aims to connect with Greenlanders directly.
