Greenland in the Crossfire: Geopolitical Tensions Rise

Denmark and Greenland face a 'fundamental disagreement' with the US over potential American control of Greenland. Despite this, they have agreed to form a working group to explore solutions respecting territorial integrity. Recent polls show significant opposition among voters to military intervention in acquiring Greenland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 01:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Denmark and Greenland are embroiled in a 'fundamental disagreement' with the United States over President Donald Trump's ambition to control Greenland. The disagreement was a key discussion point during talks in Washington with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Despite contrasting views, Denmark and Greenland agreed to form a working group to address American security concerns while respecting Denmark's territorial integrity. This group aims to find common ground, as Denmark announced plans to bolster its military presence in the Arctic amid pressures from the US.

Tensions have escalated with a recent Quinnipiac University poll showing nine out of ten voters oppose a military effort to acquire Greenland, although a fraction of Republicans are open to a monetary approach. Meanwhile, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Trump's special envoy, aims to connect with Greenlanders directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

