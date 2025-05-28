EU Calls Out China's Cyber Aggression Against Czech Republic

The European Union has voiced strong disapproval following a cyber attack targeting the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attributing the campaign to China. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed solidarity with Czechia in a statement, emphasizing a unified stance against cyber aggression.

EU member states have seen a rising number of cyber attacks from China, prompting calls for the nation to implement preventive measures. Kallas stressed that these attacks violate internationally accepted norms governing state behavior in cyberspace.

The EU urged all states, including China, to desist from facilitating malicious cyber activities and warned that it is prepared to escalate responses to safeguard against further incidents.

