Wedding Tragedy: Parcel Bomb Plot Ends in Life Sentence

An Odisha court in Bolangir district has sentenced lecturer Punjilal Meher to life imprisonment for orchestrating a parcel bomb explosion that resulted in two fatalities, including a groom. The horrific incident, which shocked the community, was driven by Meher's longstanding professional rivalry with the groom's mother, a college principal.

According to the police, Meher, an educator at Jyoti Vikas College, meticulously planned the attack due to his animosity towards the principal, leading him to target her son Soumya. The parcel bomb, intended as a deadly wedding gift, claimed the lives of both Soumya and his grandmother in a tragic blast back in 2018.

The court convicted Meher under multiple charges and imposed a cumulative sentence running concurrently. Authorities emphasized the sentence's deterrent effect, underscoring its significance as a societal warning against such heinous acts. A fine of Rs 1.70 lakh was also levied on Meher, who remains incarcerated.

