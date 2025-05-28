Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Analyzing Israel's Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

Israel conducted strikes on Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport following a missile launch by the Yemeni militants. The attack destroyed the last civilian plane operated by Yemenia Airways. The offensive, part of a broader conflict involving Iran's Axis of Resistance, highlights escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move against escalating regional tensions, Israel struck Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport, following a missile launch by Yemeni militants.

The attack resulted in the destruction of the last civilian aircraft operated by Yemenia Airways, marking a significant blow to Yemeni aviation capabilities.

This latest development underscores the ongoing conflict involving Iran's Axis of Resistance, emphasizing the intricate geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

