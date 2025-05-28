Escalating Tensions: Analyzing Israel's Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen
Israel conducted strikes on Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport following a missile launch by the Yemeni militants. The attack destroyed the last civilian plane operated by Yemenia Airways. The offensive, part of a broader conflict involving Iran's Axis of Resistance, highlights escalating regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:21 IST
In a decisive move against escalating regional tensions, Israel struck Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport, following a missile launch by Yemeni militants.
The attack resulted in the destruction of the last civilian aircraft operated by Yemenia Airways, marking a significant blow to Yemeni aviation capabilities.
This latest development underscores the ongoing conflict involving Iran's Axis of Resistance, emphasizing the intricate geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Houthi
- Yemen
- Sanaa Airport
- Yemenia Airways
- missile
- attack
- retaliation
- tensions
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Extends Sanctions on Cyberattacks for Three More Years
Questions Arise Over Pahalgam Attack: Will Modi Follow Vajpayee's Footsteps?
Marks and Spencer Cyber Attack Exposes Customer Data
Arrests Made in Connection with Attack on RSS Office in Imphal
Our 'lakshman rekha' for Pakistan is very clear; any terror attack will be met with definitive reply on our own conditions: PM Modi.