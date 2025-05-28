Escalating Tensions: Analyzing Israel's Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

In a decisive move against escalating regional tensions, Israel struck Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport, following a missile launch by Yemeni militants.

The attack resulted in the destruction of the last civilian aircraft operated by Yemenia Airways, marking a significant blow to Yemeni aviation capabilities.

This latest development underscores the ongoing conflict involving Iran's Axis of Resistance, emphasizing the intricate geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

