Pope Leo Calls for Gaza Ceasefire, Appeals for Peace

In a heartfelt plea from Vatican City, Pope Leo urged both Israel and Hamas on Wednesday to cease hostilities and adhere to international humanitarian norms in the Gaza conflict.

During his weekly general audience, the newly elected pope shared poignant appeals for peace, highlighting the suffering of Gaza's families amid the ongoing violence.

Additionally, Leo condemned recent attacks in Ukraine and encouraged dialogue and peace initiatives as he marks three weeks as the leader of the Catholic Church.

