Zelenskiy on fourth anniversary of start of war says Ukraine has defended its independence

Ukraine ​has ‌defended its independence ​and exists not only ‌on the map, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the ‌fourth anniversary of the ‌start of the war with Russia.

"Putin has not achieved ⁠his ​goals. ⁠He has not broken ⁠the Ukrainian people. He has ​not won this war. ⁠We have preserved Ukraine, and ⁠we ​will do everything to achieve peace. ⁠And to ensure justice," Zelenskiy said ⁠in ⁠a televised statement.

