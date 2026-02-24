Zelenskiy on fourth anniversary of start of war says Ukraine has defended its independence
Ukraine has defended its independence and exists not only on the map, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the fourth anniversary of the start of the war with Russia. "Putin has not achieved his goals. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to achieve peace. And to ensure justice," Zelenskiy said in a televised statement.
Ukraine has defended its independence and exists not only on the map, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the fourth anniversary of the start of the war with Russia.
"Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken the Ukrainian people. He has not won this war. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to achieve peace. And to ensure justice," Zelenskiy said in a televised statement.
