Left Menu

Zelenskiy on fourth anniversary of start of war says Ukraine has defended its independence

Ukraine ​has ‌defended its independence ​and exists not only ‌on the map, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the ‌fourth anniversary of the ‌start of the war with Russia. "Putin has not achieved ⁠his ​goals. ⁠We have preserved Ukraine, and ⁠we ​will do everything to achieve peace. ⁠And to ensure justice," Zelenskiy said ⁠in ⁠a televised statement.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:52 IST
Zelenskiy on fourth anniversary of start of war says Ukraine has defended its independence
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine ​has ‌defended its independence ​and exists not only ‌on the map, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the ‌fourth anniversary of the ‌start of the war with Russia.

"Putin has not achieved ⁠his ​goals. ⁠He has not broken ⁠the Ukrainian people. He has ​not won this war. ⁠We have preserved Ukraine, and ⁠we ​will do everything to achieve peace. ⁠And to ensure justice," Zelenskiy said ⁠in ⁠a televised statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Students must leave Iran before panic strikes: Farooq Abdullah

Students must leave Iran before panic strikes: Farooq Abdullah

 India
2
Despite challenges, Indian tech industry growth to accelerate marginally to 6.1 per cent in FY26 from 5.9 per cent in FY25: Nasscom.

Despite challenges, Indian tech industry growth to accelerate marginally to ...

 Global
3
Tech industry continues to be net employment generator; employee count set to grow 2.3 per cent to 5.95 million by FY26-end: Nasscom.

Tech industry continues to be net employment generator; employee count set t...

 Global
4
PRECIOUS-Gold falls from three-week high on profit-booking, firm dollar

PRECIOUS-Gold falls from three-week high on profit-booking, firm dollar

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026