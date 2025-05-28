Indian Family Vanishes in Iran: Embassy Takes Action

In a concerning development, the Indian Embassy in Iran has reported that three Indian citizens, all from the same family, have gone missing in Iran. The Embassy made this announcement on Wednesday, highlighting their active communication with Iranian authorities to address the issue.

According to a social media post by the Embassy, family members of the missing individuals raised the alarm about their disappearance after their relatives traveled to Iran. The exact circumstances and timing of their disappearance remain unclear.

The Embassy has urged Iranian authorities to urgently trace the missing individuals and ensure their safety. In response, they have committed to keeping the family members updated on their ongoing efforts to resolve the situation and ensure the safety of the missing citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)