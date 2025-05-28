Left Menu

Indian Family Vanishes in Iran: Embassy Takes Action

The Indian Embassy in Iran has reported three missing Indian citizens from the same family. The Embassy is in communication with Iranian authorities, prioritizing the urgent tracing and safety of the individuals. Updates are being regularly shared with the concerned family members back in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:20 IST
  • Iran

In a concerning development, the Indian Embassy in Iran has reported that three Indian citizens, all from the same family, have gone missing in Iran. The Embassy made this announcement on Wednesday, highlighting their active communication with Iranian authorities to address the issue.

According to a social media post by the Embassy, family members of the missing individuals raised the alarm about their disappearance after their relatives traveled to Iran. The exact circumstances and timing of their disappearance remain unclear.

The Embassy has urged Iranian authorities to urgently trace the missing individuals and ensure their safety. In response, they have committed to keeping the family members updated on their ongoing efforts to resolve the situation and ensure the safety of the missing citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

