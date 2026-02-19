Infant Formula Safety Concerns Lowered After Global Recalls

The European Food Safety Authority announced that the risk of infants being exposed to cereulide-contaminated baby formula is now low, following large-scale recalls. This toxin, originating from a Chinese supplier, incited precautionary recalls from major formula producers such as Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis.

The European Food Safety Authority, in collaboration with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, stated that extensive control measures have considerably reduced exposure risk across Europe. Despite some infants encountering mild gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming affected formula, the overall threat has diminished.

Investigations continue in France where the deaths of three infants are being probed, though no definitive links have been established with the recalled products. The challenge remains in identifying cases due to the similarity of symptoms with common infections, and the limited availability of cereulide testing.

