Left Menu

Infant Formula Safety Concerns Lowered After Global Recalls

The risk of infants being exposed to cereulide toxin in baby formula is now low after recalls in multiple countries. Contaminated ingredients from China prompted recalls by major manufacturers like Nestle. Authorities report decreased exposure risk, though some infants experienced mild symptoms following consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:31 IST
Infant Formula Safety Concerns Lowered After Global Recalls
  • Country:
  • France

The European Food Safety Authority announced that the risk of infants being exposed to cereulide-contaminated baby formula is now low, following large-scale recalls. This toxin, originating from a Chinese supplier, incited precautionary recalls from major formula producers such as Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis.

The European Food Safety Authority, in collaboration with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, stated that extensive control measures have considerably reduced exposure risk across Europe. Despite some infants encountering mild gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming affected formula, the overall threat has diminished.

Investigations continue in France where the deaths of three infants are being probed, though no definitive links have been established with the recalled products. The challenge remains in identifying cases due to the similarity of symptoms with common infections, and the limited availability of cereulide testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India
3
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
4
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026