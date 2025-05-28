Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Canary Islands

In a tragic incident near the Canary Islands, a small boat carrying migrants capsized, leading to the deaths of four women. The capsize occurred within sight of the dock on El Hierro, according to Spanish emergency services.

Local media reported that the boat appeared overcrowded with more than 100 people onboard. Spanish rescuers and Red Cross teams rushed to the scene, pulling people from the water and providing immediate assistance.

The Canary Islands have long served as a primary route for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea, often in dangerously unsuitable vessels. Many have lost their lives attempting the perilous journey across the open sea to European soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)