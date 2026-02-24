A Decade-Long Journey to Reunion: Tribal Youth Reunites with Family

A 19-year-old youth, separated from his family for a decade, has finally been reunited in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The reunion was facilitated by the Palamu police who tracked him to West Bengal, ending a long period of heartbreak for the tribal family.

The young man, Mandis Parahiya, was only nine when he went missing, having been taken to Kolkata by neighbors under false pretenses. His father, Mangal Parahiya, lodged a formal missing person complaint in December, reinvigorating the search efforts.

Through a Special Investigation Team and the help of local authorities, Mandis was located near the Kolkata-Bangladesh border. The successful operation led to an emotional homecoming, where the family expressed immense gratitude towards the police for their relentless pursuit in the case.

