Left Menu

A Decade-Long Journey to Reunion: Tribal Youth Reunites with Family

After ten years apart, a 19-year-old youth from a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group was reunited with his family in Jharkhand's Palamu district. He had been traced to West Bengal, thanks to a coordinated police effort. The reunion was marked by tears of joy and gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:38 IST
A Decade-Long Journey to Reunion: Tribal Youth Reunites with Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth, separated from his family for a decade, has finally been reunited in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The reunion was facilitated by the Palamu police who tracked him to West Bengal, ending a long period of heartbreak for the tribal family.

The young man, Mandis Parahiya, was only nine when he went missing, having been taken to Kolkata by neighbors under false pretenses. His father, Mangal Parahiya, lodged a formal missing person complaint in December, reinvigorating the search efforts.

Through a Special Investigation Team and the help of local authorities, Mandis was located near the Kolkata-Bangladesh border. The successful operation led to an emotional homecoming, where the family expressed immense gratitude towards the police for their relentless pursuit in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India
2
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
3
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
4
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026