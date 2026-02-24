Fact-Checking Trump's State of the Union: Myths, Missteps, and Achievements

As President Donald Trump prepares for his first State of the Union address of his second term, many of his claims about the economy, immigration, and energy policies prove misleading. Analysts and fact-checkers point to a pattern of exaggerated successes and overlooked challenges that mark his administration's narrative.

Despite the president's assertions of unprecedented economic growth, experts note that while GDP has generally shown positive performance, job growth slowed significantly, and inflation remains a concern. Trump's claims of significant investments lack evidence and often intertwine with commitments from the previous administration.

On immigration, Trump continues to link migrants to rising crime inaccurately. Studies reveal that immigrants, including undocumented ones, are less likely to engage in criminal activities than their native counterparts. The president also pushes energy policies favoring coal, downplaying the environmental impacts while dismissing the viability of wind power as a cost-effective energy source.

