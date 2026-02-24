Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug Trafficking

In a determined push to curb drug trafficking on India's railway network, Chiefs of Government Railway Police from various states convened in the national capital on Tuesday. The 7th All India Conference, hosted by the Railway Protection Force, focused on implementing modern technology and proactive strategies to enhance railway security.

Among the key discussions was the use of advanced surveillance tools, including facial recognition-based CCTV, AI-enabled analytics, and drone surveillance to detect and deter illegal activities. A senior officer from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) delivered a critical presentation on the significance of real-time intelligence sharing and robust surveillance to dismantle drug trafficking gangs.

The event also highlighted regular preparedness drills and incident management training essential for effective emergency response. Discussions extended to threats like stone-pelting and sabotage, with the emphasis on community outreach and legal deterrents to bolster passenger safety. Presided over by Sonali Mishra, the conference marked a step towards a resilient, tech-enabled railway security system.