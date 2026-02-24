Left Menu

Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug Trafficking

The 7th All India Conference hosted by the Railway Protection Force gathered GRP chiefs to discuss measures for combating drug trafficking via the railway network. Emphasizing modern technology and intelligence sharing, strategies were developed for enhanced safety and preparedness against threats like stone-pelting and sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:37 IST
Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined push to curb drug trafficking on India's railway network, Chiefs of Government Railway Police from various states convened in the national capital on Tuesday. The 7th All India Conference, hosted by the Railway Protection Force, focused on implementing modern technology and proactive strategies to enhance railway security.

Among the key discussions was the use of advanced surveillance tools, including facial recognition-based CCTV, AI-enabled analytics, and drone surveillance to detect and deter illegal activities. A senior officer from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) delivered a critical presentation on the significance of real-time intelligence sharing and robust surveillance to dismantle drug trafficking gangs.

The event also highlighted regular preparedness drills and incident management training essential for effective emergency response. Discussions extended to threats like stone-pelting and sabotage, with the emphasis on community outreach and legal deterrents to bolster passenger safety. Presided over by Sonali Mishra, the conference marked a step towards a resilient, tech-enabled railway security system.

TRENDING

1
Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

 Global
3
Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026