Cabinet Approves Multitracking Projects to Boost Rail Capacity and Connectivity

In a significant move to modernize and expand India's railway infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved two major multitracking railway projects aimed at enhancing the line capacity, improving freight logistics, and facilitating faster passenger transportation across key rail corridors in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

These projects form part of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which seeks to transform India's transportation networks through integrated and holistic infrastructure development.

Approved Projects and Scope

The two sanctioned multitracking initiatives include:

Ratlam–Nagda 3rd and 4th Line (Madhya Pradesh) Wardha–Balharshah 4th Line (Maharashtra)

Together, the projects will add approximately 176 kilometers to the existing Indian Railways network and span four districts across the two states. The initiatives are scheduled to be completed by 2029–30 and are expected to significantly relieve congestion on these heavily trafficked routes.

Cost and Employment Impact

The combined estimated cost for the two projects is pegged at around ₹3,399 crore, reflecting a substantial investment in India’s core infrastructure. More importantly, the construction phase is expected to generate direct employment for nearly 74 lakh human-days, offering a crucial boost to local employment and livelihoods.

Connectivity and Population Impact

These multitracking projects will bring enhanced rail connectivity to 784 villages with a total population of approximately 19.74 lakh people. The new lines are expected to enhance regional accessibility, improve mobility for daily commuters, and foster inclusive growth by opening up economic opportunities in underserved areas.

Strategic Importance and Freight Efficiency

The selected routes play a vital role in freight movement, catering to essential sectors including:

Coal

Cement

Clinker

Gypsum

Fly Ash

Containers

Agricultural Commodities

Petroleum Products

The capacity augmentation will result in an estimated increase of 18.40 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) in freight traffic. This increase is particularly crucial for supporting India’s growing industrial and agricultural output, and aligns with the government’s focus on logistical optimization and supply chain efficiency.

Environmental and Economic Benefits

The multitracking projects also underscore the role of Indian Railways in achieving India’s climate goals. The expanded railway capacity is projected to:

Reduce oil imports by 20 crore litres

Cut down CO₂ emissions by 99 crore kg—equivalent to the plantation of 4 crore trees

Such outcomes not only minimize logistics costs but also reinforce rail as a green and energy-efficient transportation solution, supporting the nation’s transition toward sustainable development.

Advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat

These infrastructural enhancements resonate with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “New India”, with a particular emphasis on making local populations Atmanirbhar (self-reliant). Improved rail access and connectivity will:

Spur micro-entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities

Enable better access to markets and urban centers

Facilitate faster and more reliable transportation for goods and passengers

By integrating rural regions more closely with national economic networks, the projects promise comprehensive regional development.

Operational Efficiency and Future Readiness

The Ratlam–Nagda and Wardha–Balharshah corridors are known for high traffic density. The approved multitracking works will:

Streamline operations

Alleviate congestion

Boost punctuality and service reliability

Enhance safety and speed

Once operational, these improvements will substantially elevate the performance standards of Indian Railways and provide a future-ready backbone to meet rising transportation demands.

These multitracking projects mark a pivotal milestone in India's pursuit of next-generation infrastructure. Through strategic investments in critical railway lines, the government aims to improve logistics efficiency, enhance regional development, generate employment, and advance climate goals—paving the way for a resilient, inclusive, and self-reliant India.