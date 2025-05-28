Left Menu

High Court Raps Government, Grants Bail to J&K Student Jailed Over Social Media Post

A 19-year-old engineering student from Jammu and Kashmir, jailed for a social media post criticizing the Indian government, was released on bail by the Bombay High Court. The court criticized the Maharashtra government's actions and suspended the college's rustication order, allowing her to continue her studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

A 19-year-old engineering student from Jammu and Kashmir experienced a heartfelt reunion with her family after being released from jail Tuesday night. She was incarcerated for over two weeks following a social media post criticizing the Indian government amid the Indo-Pak conflict.

The Bombay High Court granted her bail, making strong remarks against the Maharashtra government for attempting to damage her future and accusing her college of rushing to expel her without proper proceedings. The court suspended her rustication and ordered her immediate release to continue her education.

The student, initially arrested for a now-deleted Instagram post, will resume her studies and is scheduled to appear for her upcoming semester exams. The case highlights concerns over freedom of expression and the government's stringent response to youth dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

