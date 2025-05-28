Left Menu

Streamlining Command: New Rules Enhance Efficiency in Armed Forces

The Centre has issued rules under the Inter-Services Organisations Act, enhancing command efficiency in the armed forces. The rules empower ISO leaders, streamline disciplinary actions, and maintain discipline without altering service conditions, thereby promoting jointness among military branches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster military efficiency, the Ministry of Defence has enacted rules under the Inter-Services Organisations Act to enhance joint command capabilities within the armed forces. The notification, dated May 27, outlines new provisions aimed at boosting operational synergy.

According to the Ministry, the Act empowers Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command with greater control over service personnel, facilitating efficient discipline and administration. These measures are designed to operate without modifying the distinct service conditions of each military branch.

The newly implemented rules, essential for the Act's full effect, were passed during Parliament's 2023 Monsoon Session. They establish a framework for unified discipline and adaptable leadership, ensuring seamless functioning even in leadership absences, as detailed in the May 27 announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

