Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for 'Nava Kerala Sadas' Development and Addresses Key Issues

The Kerala cabinet has announced an allocation of Rs 982.01 crore to execute development projects proposed during 'Nava Kerala Sadas' gatherings. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team visited all 140 assembly constituencies, engaging with the public to gather project ideas now approved for implementation.

The state planning board's guidelines, modified by the cabinet, empower a committee including the chief secretary and district collectors to prioritize these developmental works. Notably, Rs 7 crore is allocated per constituency, with adjustments for Malappuram district due to election code.

Further cabinet decisions include sanctioning additional posts in schools, securing central approval to manage wild animals posing threats, and appointing rugby medallist Harishree M as a clerk in the Sports department.

(With inputs from agencies.)