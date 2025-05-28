Subdued Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Trade Calm
Wall Street opened with minimal gains on Wednesday, following a day of sharp rallies driven by moderated trade tensions. Focus shifts to Nvidia's upcoming results and the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed minimal early gains.
Wall Street's main indexes exhibited a subdued opening on Wednesday following a significant rally the previous day. This rally had been fueled by alleviated trade tensions that improved market sentiment. Investors are now keenly awaiting results from AI powerhouse Nvidia and the U.S. central bank's recent meeting minutes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest rise of 18.0 points, or 0.04%, reaching 42361.63 shortly after the market opened. Similarly, the S&P 500 inched up by 4.0 points, marking a 0.07% increase to stand at 5925.54 at the opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite experienced a slightly stronger start, advancing by 33.5 points, or 0.17%, to reach 19232.619.
Market participants are closely monitoring these developments, as Nvidia's performance and Fed insights could reshape expectations and trends in the coming days.
