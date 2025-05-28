Left Menu

Netanyahu Announces Elimination of Hamas Leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the elimination of Hamas Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar, following a series of leadership changes within the group. Mohammad rose to prominence after his brother Yahya Sinwar, involved in orchestrating the October 2023 attack on Israel, was killed. The conflict has intensified since.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:13 IST
In a significant development amidst the ongoing conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Wednesday that Mohammad Sinwar, the Hamas Gaza chief, has been eliminated. Sinwar was one of Israel's most wanted figures.

Rising to prominence after the death of his brother Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad became the top leader of the Palestinian militant group last year. Yahya Sinwar had been a key figure behind the October 2023 attack on Israel, which escalated the war.

Following Yahya's death, Mohammad Sinwar assumed leadership but was subsequently targeted by Israel as the conflict in Gaza continues to unfold with intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

