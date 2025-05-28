VP Dhankhar Warns of 'Demographic Invasion' Amid Illegal Migration Concerns

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised serious concerns about the implications of illegal migration on India's national security, describing the influx of an estimated 20 million unauthorized migrants as a 'demographic invasion'. Speaking at the International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai, he underscored the challenge that these migrants pose to the country's social and cultural fabric.

Dhankhar criticized what he described as orchestrated demographic changes, which he claims threaten to alter the nation's demographic balance with strategic or politically motivated intentions. He urged vigilance and decisive action to counter these trends to protect India's integrity and sovereignty.

Highlighting a recent government initiative, Dhankhar expressed support for the inclusion of caste-based enumeration in the next census, calling it transformative for social justice. He asserted that understanding and addressing demographic inequalities is crucial for targeted development. The Vice President emphasized that peace and security are vital for democracy's growth, aligning with India's firm stance against terrorism.