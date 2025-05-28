Dog Bite Drama: Owner Sentenced After 7-Year Legal Battle

A magistrate's court in Worli has sentenced Rishabh Patel to four months' imprisonment after his pet dog bit a neighbor inside a residential lift. The incident, which took place on February 1, 2018, surfaced as a significant case of pet negligence.

The court's decision, delivered by Judicial Magistrate First Class Suhas Bhosale, came seven years after the incident and was made available in a detailed order on Wednesday. Patel, aged 40, was found guilty under sections 324 and 289 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to voluntarily causing hurt and negligent conduct with respect to an animal.

The judgment stressed Patel's lack of compassion towards his pet and the victim's family. The prosecution successfully examined four witnesses, with CCTV footage further supporting the claim of negligence. Despite Patel's plea, the court denied leniency, highlighting the importance of public safety in residential settings.

