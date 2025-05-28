Left Menu

Man Arrested for Fake Delhi Metro Job Scam

A man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly scamming a woman out of over Rs 13 lakh by promising her a job with the Delhi Metro and sending a forged appointment letter. The suspect, Bhupender Guru, was apprehended after an investigation traced his digital activities.

A suspect has been apprehended in northwest Delhi for allegedly defrauding a woman of over Rs 13 lakh through a fraudulent job offer in the Delhi Metro. Police revealed that the accused, identified as Bhupender Guru, allegedly tricked Manjesh Bijarinya by sending her a counterfeit DMRC appointment letter.

The investigation, initiated after Bijarinya lodged a complaint via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, uncovered that Guru used a fake email ID to impersonate the DMRC. Despite challenges due to Guru's sole reliance on social media and inaccurate address information, investigative teams located him using digital forensic techniques.

Guru was arrested in Sultanpuri, where police also recovered the victim's original academic certificates. During interrogation, Guru reportedly confessed to the crime, confirming the fraudulent activities that led to his arrest.

