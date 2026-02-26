Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Shahabuddin, a suspected Rohingya migrant, in possession of allegedly forged documents. The arrest occurred at Ekta Colony following tips about Rohingya individuals working in local meat factories. Shahabuddin reportedly entered India illegally 25 years ago. His documents are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:12 IST
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a suspected Rohingya migrant on charges of possessing forged documents, officials reported Thursday.

Shahabuddin, identified as a 42-year-old resident of Nadeem Colony, was apprehended at Ekta Colony, based on intel about Rohingya-origin individuals in Saharanpur's meat factories.

The ATS discovered various documents on Shahabuddin, who allegedly entered India illegally 25 years ago. The investigation continues, with authorities probing the legitimacy of the documents found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

