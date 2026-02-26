Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a suspected Rohingya migrant on charges of possessing forged documents, officials reported Thursday.

Shahabuddin, identified as a 42-year-old resident of Nadeem Colony, was apprehended at Ekta Colony, based on intel about Rohingya-origin individuals in Saharanpur's meat factories.

The ATS discovered various documents on Shahabuddin, who allegedly entered India illegally 25 years ago. The investigation continues, with authorities probing the legitimacy of the documents found.

