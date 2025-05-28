Pune Court Extends Remand in Alleged Dowry Death Case
A Pune court has extended the police remand for NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane and others in connection with the alleged dowry-related death of Vaishnavi Hagawane. The case involves harassment claims and calls for further investigation into digital communications and possible physical abuse before her death.
- Country:
- India
A Pune court on Wednesday prolonged the police remand for expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil until May 31, amid ongoing investigations into the alleged dowry death of Vaishnavi Hagawane, Rajendra's daughter-in-law.
The court also extended the police custody of Vaishnavi's husband Shashank, her in-law Lata, and her sister-in-law Karishma until May 29. The prosecution sought the remand extension to trace digital communication and potential evidence related to the case.
Key elements of the case involve allegations of dowry harassment and financial demands, which have been denied by the defense. The court noted counterarguments regarding the lack of direct evidence tying the accused to physical abuse at the time of Vaishnavi's tragic death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arson Investigation Targets Homes Linked to UK PM Keir Starmer
Arrest in High-Profile Arson Investigation: Ties to PM Keir Starmer Explored
NATO Contract Scandal: Arrests and Investigations Unveil Corruption
Spanish Power Blackout: Investigations, Challenges, and Energy Policy Implications
Ofcom Cracks Down on Kick Online Entertainment: Investigations Launched