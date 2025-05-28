Tragedy in Agra: Temple Becomes a Crime Scene
A five-year-old girl was reportedly raped inside a temple in Agra. The police have arrested the accused, Pavitra. Authorities are investigating the case vigorously with a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and children. The crime will be prosecuted in a fast-track court.
In Agra, a harrowing incident occurred as a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped within a temple's precincts. The alleged perpetrator, identified as Pavitra, has been apprehended by police.
This distressing event unfolded on May 18 when the young victim was playing near the religious site, raising serious concerns about safety in such public spaces.
Responding swiftly, Agra Police issued a statement underscoring their zero tolerance for crimes against women and children. In an effort to ensure swift justice, the case is set to be expedited through a fast-track court, as confirmed by UP state women commission chief Babita Chauhan.
