Woman Alleges Coercion in Civic Polls: A Call for Justice

A resident of Maharashtra's Beed district has reported being deceptively brought to Pimpri Chinchwad to cast a vote in the January 15 civic polls. The woman alleged that she was misled into voting, under the pretense of attending a self-help group meeting and visiting a temple.

In her complaint to the Beed superintendent of police, the woman from Gevrai taluka claimed she and several others were transported on four buses for what they believed were community activities. She recounted being unaware of the actual voting process and stated that she felt deceived.

Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat confirmed receiving the complaint and indicated that it will be forwarded to the Pune collector for further investigation. The woman seeks legal action against those who misled her, asserting no monetary compensation was involved in the incident.