Mass Enlistment: Russian Army Contracts Surge in 2023
Since the beginning of 2023, nearly 175,000 servicemen have signed contracts with the Russian army. Additionally, over 14,000 individuals have joined as volunteers. These statistics were reported by the TASS news agency, citing Dmitry Medvedev, a top security official and former Russian president.
- Country:
- Russia
In an unprecedented boost to its ranks, the Russian army has reportedly secured contracts with nearly 175,000 servicemen since the start of the year, according to TASS news agency's Wednesday report. Dmitry Medvedev, the former president and now a top security official, shared these figures.
Furthermore, Medvedev noted that more than 14,000 additional individuals have joined the army as volunteers. With these significant enlistments, Russia's military strength sees a noteworthy enhancement amid global attention.
The substantial increase in both contracted servicemen and volunteers could reflect Russia's strategic initiatives or responses to the current geopolitical landscape, as reported by TASS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sikh Volunteers Provide Lifeline Amid Australia's Severe Floods
Chennai Police Launch Probe into Alleged Assault on Relief Volunteers
Global Srivari Seva: NRI Volunteers to Support TTD Temple Services
Village Volunteers Drive Anti-Drug Campaign in Kerala's Kattakada
Empowering Communities: Student Volunteers Tackle Drug Abuse in Kerala