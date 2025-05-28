In an unprecedented boost to its ranks, the Russian army has reportedly secured contracts with nearly 175,000 servicemen since the start of the year, according to TASS news agency's Wednesday report. Dmitry Medvedev, the former president and now a top security official, shared these figures.

Furthermore, Medvedev noted that more than 14,000 additional individuals have joined the army as volunteers. With these significant enlistments, Russia's military strength sees a noteworthy enhancement amid global attention.

The substantial increase in both contracted servicemen and volunteers could reflect Russia's strategic initiatives or responses to the current geopolitical landscape, as reported by TASS.

(With inputs from agencies.)