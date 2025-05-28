Left Menu

Mass Enlistment: Russian Army Contracts Surge in 2023

Since the beginning of 2023, nearly 175,000 servicemen have signed contracts with the Russian army. Additionally, over 14,000 individuals have joined as volunteers. These statistics were reported by the TASS news agency, citing Dmitry Medvedev, a top security official and former Russian president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:34 IST
Mass Enlistment: Russian Army Contracts Surge in 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In an unprecedented boost to its ranks, the Russian army has reportedly secured contracts with nearly 175,000 servicemen since the start of the year, according to TASS news agency's Wednesday report. Dmitry Medvedev, the former president and now a top security official, shared these figures.

Furthermore, Medvedev noted that more than 14,000 additional individuals have joined the army as volunteers. With these significant enlistments, Russia's military strength sees a noteworthy enhancement amid global attention.

The substantial increase in both contracted servicemen and volunteers could reflect Russia's strategic initiatives or responses to the current geopolitical landscape, as reported by TASS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025