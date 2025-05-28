Left Menu

Child Trafficking Ring Busted: 10 Babies Rescued in Telangana

Police in Suryapet district, Telangana, have arrested 13 individuals allegedly involved in a child trafficking gang. The operation led to the rescue of 10 babies. The accused, including a couple acting as mediators, reportedly sold children for illegal adoption. An investigation under the BNS and JJ Act is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:26 IST
Child Trafficking Ring Busted: 10 Babies Rescued in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the police in Suryapet district, Telangana, have apprehended 13 individuals allegedly part of a child trafficking syndicate. This crackdown follows credible intelligence regarding illegal adoption activities in the region.

During the operation, 10 infants, comprising seven boys and three girls, were rescued from various villages in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts. These children have been entrusted to the Children Welfare Center, cementing the initial success of this law enforcement action.

Among those arrested is a couple from Suryapet town who played a crucial role as intermediaries. They allegedly orchestrated the illicit sale of children, with prices ranging between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, bypassing legal adoption protocols. The police have initiated an investigation under relevant sections of the BNS and JJ Act, promising a thorough probe into what appears to be a larger trafficking network.

