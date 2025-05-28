Left Menu

Modi Calls for Strict RERA Compliance to Rebuild Trust in Housing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for strict adherence to RERA rules to regain trust in the housing sector during a PRAGATI meeting, where infrastructure projects costing over Rs 62,000 crore were reviewed. He emphasized timely project completion to ensure socio-economic benefits and urged state involvement for effective RERA implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent PRAGATI meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of strict compliance with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) provisions to rebuild trust within the housing market.

Reviewing significant infrastructure projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore, Modi highlighted the strategic importance of timely implementation to avoid unnecessary cost increases and delays in essential services.

He called on state governments to ensure the mandatory registration of real estate projects under RERA, stressing that efficient and accountable project execution is vital to realizing socio-economic benefits for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

