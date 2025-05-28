Deadly Dispute: Tragedy Strikes Swaroop Nagar

A 42-year-old truck driver was tragically shot dead, and his wife was left critically injured following a violent attack in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police reported on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Ashok, was attacked alongside his wife, Rachna, who is currently receiving medical treatment. The assailants numbered four, according to statements from law enforcement.

The police divulged that the couple's son, Sandeep, previously had ties with one of the suspects, Dinesh Chand alias Golu. However, Sandeep had recently withdrawn from that association, which allegedly led Golu and three others to orchestrate this deadly assault. Authorities are now exploring a potential monetary dispute as the motive for this crime, and teams have been deployed to apprehend the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)