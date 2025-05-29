Vermont Judge Condemns Unjust Detention of Harvard Scientist Over Embryo Samples
A federal judge in Vermont ruled that the detention of Russian-born Harvard scientist Kseniia Petrova had no legal basis after frog embryo samples were found in her luggage. Despite possible bail, U.S. authorities have threatened re-detention as she faces legal charges for alleged smuggling.
In a notable ruling, a Vermont federal judge decried the unjustified detention of Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born scientist at Harvard University, by U.S. immigration authorities. The ruling dismantles a significant legal obstacle to her release from U.S. custody, following her three-month detention.
U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss emphasized the extraordinary nature of the case, which arose when immigration officials held Petrova after finding frog embryo samples in her luggage. Despite not ordering her complete release due to pending smuggling charges, Reiss approved bail in relation to her immigration matter.
This case emerges amid the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies. Petrova contends that her detention is politically motivated and cites fear of deportation to Russia, where she previously criticized the government. Her case has sparked debate on the ethical and legal boundaries of immigration enforcement.
