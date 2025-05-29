Judge Deems Trump Administration's Deportation Bid Likely Unconstitutional

A U.S. District Judge, Michael Farbiarz, has expressed skepticism over the constitutionality of the Trump administration's attempt to deport Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil, known for his pro-Palestinian activism, is currently detained in Louisiana.

His green card was revoked under a rarely-used immigration provision allowing deportation if a non-citizen's presence is contrary to U.S. foreign policy. Despite his speech being deemed 'odious,' Khalil and his supporters argue that the action infringes on his First Amendment rights.

Civil rights advocates view this move as retribution for Khalil's criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza. The case gains significance as other foreign students are similarly detained while challenging deportation efforts linked to recent protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)