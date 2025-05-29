Ex-Georgia Officer Pleads Guilty in Tragic 2015 Shooting

Former Georgia police officer Robert 'Chip' Olsen entered a guilty plea on Wednesday for the 2015 shooting death of unarmed, naked Anthony Hill, avoiding further jail time. Instead, Olsen was sentenced to a total of 15 years with 12 years commuted to time served and will serve the remaining time on probation along with 100 hours of community service. Prosecutors and defense attorneys both acknowledge the resolution brings a somber closure to the tragic case.

The case has drawn scrutiny as a naked and erratically behaving Anthony Hill was shot by Olsen at an Atlanta-area apartment complex. Hill, a Black Air Force veteran with bipolar and PTSD diagnoses, was killed by Olsen, who initially claimed self-defense. The incident led to charges against Olsen, including murder and aggravated assault.

In a 2019 trial, Olsen was found guilty of aggravated assault and other charges, but his conviction was later overturned by the appeals court, contesting the use of force policy evidence presented. Though retrial was an option, the plea agreement brings a decade-long legal saga to an end, offering some solace to Hill's family, and enforcing responsibility from Olsen.